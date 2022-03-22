Martin Lewis has warned a “fiscal punch in the face” is coming for struggling families in April if the government does not address the upcoming rise in households’ energy bills.

The Money Saving Expert has urged the government to intervene, and caused worry for the nation after he stated on Sunday: “I’m virtually out of tools to help people”.

In a BBC interview, he said: “I’m the Money Saving Expert. I’m virtually out of tools to help people.

“Money management will not solve this. We need political intervention.”

