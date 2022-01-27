Commuters continue to wear masks as Plan B ends

Commuters in Birmingham and London return to work on the first day since Plan B measures end, with transport hubs looking busier.

Video footage shows that many commuters are continuing to wear face coverings, despite it no longer being mandatory.

“Plan B” measures were initially introduced on 8 December 2021 to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

People were required by law to wear face coverings indoors in public venues, apart from hospitality, recommended to work from home where possible and required Covid passes to access large events and nightclubs.

