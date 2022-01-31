Police make arrest after Mason Greenwood accused of violence towards woman

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

The 20-year-old has been suspended from playing or training with the club following allegations he was violent towards a woman.

Greater Manchester Police said it had been made aware of “online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence”.

The force said: “An investigation was launched and following inquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.”

