Mason Greenwood arrested with additional charges of sexual assault and threats to kill

Mason Greenwood has been further arrested, this time on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

The Manchester United footballer was initially arrested on Sunday (30 Jan) on suspicion of rape and assault, and following the further arrests, police detectives have been granted additional time to question to sportsman.

Mason, 20, has also been removed from the popular football video game, FIFA.

It follows allegations from his partner, Harriet Robson, who posted several images of herself bloodied and bruised, as well as a voice note on social media.

