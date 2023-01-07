Watch the moment tensions flared on the floor of the House of Representatives after the 14th round of voting for a new Speaker.

A tense exchange ensued when Kevin McCarthy confronted Rep. Matt Gaetz who did not vote for him, leaving him one vote short of becoming the Speaker.

The Florida lawmaker was one of the six remaining Republicans withholding their votes in the 14th and 15th rounds.

Mr McCarthy and Mr Gaetz spoke animatedly for roughly a minute, with lawmakers huddled around them, before McCarthy walked away.

Adding to the chaotic scene, Rep. Mike Rogers had to be restrained by Rep. Richard Hudson as he appeared to lunge toward Gaetz.

