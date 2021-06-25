Matt Hancock has been accused of cheating on his wife of 15 years with his aide Gina Coladangelo.

The Sun has published photographs of what it says is the health secretary kissing Ms Coladangelo, who is a lobbyist and taxpayer-funded adviser to his department, at his Whitehall office on 6 May.

The newspaper quoted a whistleblower as saying the pair have regularly been “caught in clinches” together.

Mr Hancock is married to Martha and they have three children. Ms Coladangelo is also married with three children.