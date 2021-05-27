Matt Hancock, the health secretary, has been asked if the prime minister’s only mistake during the coronavirus pandemic was “not firing [Dominic] Cummings soon enough”. It comes after Mr Johnson’s former aide, who left Downing Street in November, made a series of accusations during an evidence session with MPs on Wednesday. Responding to the question from fellow Conservative Peter Bone, Mr Hancock replied: “It’s absolutely true that the operation and functioning of government has got easier this last six months and I think all the public can see that.”