Matt Hancock has opened up about his affair with Gina Colangelo, stating he broke the government’s lockdown rules “because I fell in love”.

The conservative MP resigned from his position as secretary of state for health and social care in June 2021, only days after the scandal went public.

Father of three Matt, 43, was married to Martha Hoyer Millar for over 15 years at the time.

The politician spoke on Steven Bartlett’s podcast, Diary of a CEO, admitting “I resigned because I broke the social distancing guidelines.”

