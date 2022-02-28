Matt Hancock has been discussing a range of topics in a tell-all appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast, including why he broke his own Covid kissing rules, the mistakes that were made during the pandemic and, of course, Partygate.

The former health secretary admitted he had “fallen in love” with aide Gina Coladangelo, which led to him breaking the social distancing guidelines his government had put in place.

“I haven’t had casual sex with anybody. I fell in love with somebody,” Mr Hancock said when challenged on his actions.

