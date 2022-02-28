Matt Hancock says affair with aide was true love rather than ‘casual sex’

Matt Hancock maintained he “never had casual sex”, and that he “fell in love” with aide Gina Coladangelo.

The former secretary of state for health and social care, 43, spoke to businessman Steven Bartlett, 29, on the Diary of a CEO podcast, and went into detail on the aftermath of his affair.

The conservative MP was married to wife of 15 years Martha Millar when the scandal broke in June 2021.

On the podcast, Matt states that he and Gina were never a casual thing, but admits to breaking lockdown rules.

