Grant Shapps has described news of an alleged affair between health secretary Matt Hancock and his aide Gina Coladangelo as an “entirely personal issue”, after The Sun published images of the pair kissing on Friday. Speaking to Sky News, the transport secretary said anyone appointed to a civil service position has to go through an “incredibly rigorous process”. Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats have called for Mr Hancock to be sacked, but while the health secretary apologised for breaking social distancing rules, he added that he remains “focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic”.