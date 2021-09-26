Matt Hancock has released a new ‘cringeworthy’ video showing the politician chatting to Haverhill constituents.

The West Suffolk MP walks around the high street fist-bumping and making small talk with the locals with one saying “It’s so good to see you … I think you’re brilliant.”

Social media users have mocked the video, likening it to comedy character Alan Partridge.

Mr Hancock stepped down as health secretary earlier this year after admitting breaching Covid rules after details of his affair with aide Gina Coladangelo emerged.