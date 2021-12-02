Labour MP Jess Phillips tore into former health secretary Matt Hancock during his appearance on ITV’s Peston on Wednesday night (1 December).

Phillips was aghast at Hancock’s attempts to explain the allegations that he helped the former landlord of his local pub obtain a coronavirus contract, saying: “What an absolute load of rubbish… did anybody else’s friends get a contract? Mine didn’t. None of my friends are on those lists.”

Hancock was seemingly trying to relaunch his political career after resigning during the summer after he was caught on CCTV kissing aide Gina Coladangelo.