Matt Hancock was asked by Phillip Schofield if his dyslexia caused him to “misread social distancing rules” during an awkward appearance on ITV’s This Morning.

The former health secretary resigned from his position in June after footage of him kissing and embracing advisor Gina Coladangelo in his Whitehall office were published.

“Was it your dyslexia that meant you misread the social distancing rules,” Schofield asked, referencing the scandal.

“No, I can’t blame that on dyslexia or anything else,” Hancock replied during the awkward exchange.

