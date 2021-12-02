Matt Hancock's pub landlord says there was 'no political corruption' when he was offered Covid PPE deal

Matt Hancock’s pub landlord told LBC that there was “no political corruption” when he was offered the £40 million Covid PPE deal.

Head of Hinpack Ltd Alex Bourne phoned into James O’Brien’s show to “set the record straight”.

The Businessman revealed that he barely knew the Health Secretary and only got involved in PPE supply to help the country through the Covid pandemic.

Mr Bourne also shared his annoyance at being referred to in the media as “the pub landlord”, arguing that it was snobbish.

