Matt Hancock has received his first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, with deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam administering the jab.

The health secretary urged people to come forward after the NHS extended the eligibility of the vaccine booking appointments to everyone aged 42 or over in England earlier this week.

““Brilliant! Got the jab. In & out in 8 minutes. Didn’t hurt at all. Massive thanks to JVT & the Science Museum team. When you get the call, get the jab!”, the health secretary posted on social media.