Former health secretary Matt Hancock has apologised again for his conduct after he was caught kissing aide Gina Coladangelo on CCTV in his office in June.

Speaking to ITV’s Robert Peston, Hancock said: “Well, as you can imagine, the first thing that I focused on was my personal life, and then I focused on my professional responsibilities, and I decided that I had to resign.”

The MP added: “I had blown up every part of my life and I concentrated on my personal life first as you can probably imagine.”