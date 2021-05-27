Matt Hancock, the health secretary, has responded to allegations from Dominic Cummings, the prime minister’s former aide, that he lied “on multiple occasions” during the Government’s response to the pandemic. Mr Cummings’ remarks were made during a joint evidence session held by the Commons’ health and science committees, as the groups of MPs continued their inquiry into what lessons can be learned from the crisis. Speaking at the dispatch box on Wednesday, Mr Hancock said the claims are “unsubstantiated and not true”, adding that he has “been straight with people” both in private and in public throughout the pandemic.