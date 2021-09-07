Matt Hancock was heckled as he praised PM Boris Johnson for the social care reform in his first appearance in the Commons since resigning.

The Prime Minister announced the National Insurance rate will rise by 1.25% to fund health and social care after the Covid pandemic.

The former Health Secretary said reform of social care has been "ducked for decades" and congratulated the Prime Minister following his statement on social care.

Mr.Johnson responded by thanking the disgraced politician for playing "a major part in the gestation" of the policies.