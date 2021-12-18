Matt Hancock appears to breach Covid rules by not wearing mask on London tube

Matt Hancock appears to have breached Covid rules again by not wearing a mask on the London underground.

The former health secretary has apologised after he was seen entering an underground station in London on Saturday without a face covering on.

He had been watching Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball at the O2 Arena, one of a number of public appearances in recent weeks.

Mr Hancock resigned from the Cabinet earlier this year after leaked CCTV showed him in a steamy clinch with an aide.

