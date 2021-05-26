Before Dominic Cummings was due to give evidence to a group of MPs, reporters doorstepped Matt Hancock outside his home and asked him what his thoughts were ahead of the hearing.

Rather than give a straight answer, the health secretary instead told everyone over the age of 30 to go and get their vaccine, before running off.

As he ran away Hancock was again asked what he thought about Cummings, but rather than replying, simply waved to reporters in quite an odd moment.