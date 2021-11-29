Priti Patel and Sadiq Khan attend service to remember Sergeant Matt Ratana

Tributes are being paid at a memorial service for Matt Ratana, the Metropolitan Police sergeant shot dead at a south London custody centre.

Home Secretary Priti Patel and London Mayor Sadiq Khan joined Sgt Ratana’s partner, Su Bushby, at the service in Westminster.

Around 200 police officers lined the route dressed in full black ceremonial uniform, including helmets and white gloves.

The officers fell behind Ms Bushby and the other dignitaries as they walked, forming ranks.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here