Matthew McConaughey has spoken out against Texas' controversial abortion law, as speculation that he may run for governor of the state increases. The Interstellar actor made the remarks during an appearance on the New York Times' podcast Sway, in which he described the legislation - which bans abortions around six weeks into a pregnancy - as a "back-to-front" loophole in the landmark Roe v Wade case. "It feels a little juvenile in its implementation to me. Also, how it deals and isn't responsible for rape and incest - I got a problem with that," he said.