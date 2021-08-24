House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Texas Representative Michael McCaul, and others hold a news conference following a classified briefing on Afghanistan.

This comes after reports that the Taliban is preventing Afghans from reaching Kabul airport to flee the country. As the evacuation effort continues, the White House said that President Joe Biden would decide when US troops would leave Afghanistan, despite Taliban leadership describing the original August 31 deadline as a “red line”. On Tuesday, the president met virtually with G7 leaders to discuss the ongoing conflict.