McDonald’s workers are planning to stage a mass walkout over sexual harassment and assault allegations at the fast food giant.

Employees across at least 10 US cities including Chicago, Detroit, Houston, and Miami have joined forces to carry out the one-day strike Tuesday.

Fight for $15 and a Union, the group organising the strike, says it is drawing attention to the fast food chain’s failures to protect staff facing harassment in the workplace and respond appropriately to complaints. The group is also calling for workers to unionise.

