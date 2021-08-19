Co-host of Outnumbered Kayleigh McEnany has said that President Joe Biden is “misleading” Americans in relation to developments in Afghanistan.

Ms McEnany told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner that it is “misleading” of the president to say there was no intelligence to suggest Afghanistan was in danger of falling under Taliban control “when in fact reporting in other publications say otherwise”.

The former White House press secretary also hit out at Jen Psaki and the Pentagon for not releasing the number of Americans awaiting evacuation. “The Pentagon spokesperson won’t pick up the phone and Jen Psaki won’t go to the podium” she said.