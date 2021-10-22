A media campaign has been launched by the Government encouraging people to take up Covid booster jabs.

The nationwide advertising campaign will run on outdoor billboards, broadcast and community radio and TV to support the national vaccine drive.

Ministers are reportedly mulling whether to cut the interval between booster jabs and a second dose of a coronavirus vaccine from six months to five, as the race between inoculations and infections intensifies.

It came as the UK reported more than 50,000 cases in a single day, which has not happened since January.

