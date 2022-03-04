Hundreds of medical students left stranded at Ukraine university

Hundreds of students have been left stranded at a university in Ukraine.

Footage posted by one of the stranded students shows rooms filled with young adults, who allegedly cannot escape the country, and they don’t know when they will be able to.

The man filming tells the camera: “We don’t know when help is going to come, we don’t know how we are going to get out of the city”.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.