Self-proclaimed “wild woman” Manisha Berger has been walking for eight months and is not ready to stop anytime soon.

Despite having pet horses with her, Berger has been travelling by foot since September 2020 on a journey through Europe that she says made her mind “more clear”.

The 27-year-old says she loves to travel and has done since she was a child, but for environmental concerns she no longer whats to travel via plane.

Originally from Lausanne, Switzerland, so Berger has travelled on foot through Slovenia, Croatia and Italy with her two adopted horses and a dog named Aku.