Meghan Markle wins latest Mail on Sunday privacy ruling

The publisher of the Mail on Sunday has lost a legal battle to overturn a High Court ruling that it breached the privacy of Meghan Markle by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father.

The Duchess of Sussex sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over five articles that reproduced portions of a “personal and private” five-page handwritten letter sent to her father Thomas Markle, 77, in August 2018.

ANL brought an appeal against that decision during a three-day hearing in November, arguing the case should go to trial but was dismissed.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here