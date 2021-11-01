Melania Trump has been spotted scowling again and briefly rolling her eyes as she appeared in public alongside her husband.

The former first lady and the former US president Donald Trump had attended the World Series baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros on Saturday, where she was seen standing next to her husband and smiling at the crowd.

Six-second-long clips from the scene, which have gone viral on social media, show Ms Trump smiling broadly before turning away and briefly rolling her eyes in apparent exasperation.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here