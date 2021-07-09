A group of 17 suspects detained in the brazen killing of Haiti’s president Jovenel Moise were paraded in front of media on Thursday, along with a slew of seized weapons and foreign passports.

Most of the men, seen bruised and sitting on the floor in handcuffs, are from Colombia, while two are Haitian-Americans, police said. Three assailants were killed and eight remain on the run, according to authorities.

Gunmen shot the president at his home in the early hours of Wednesday, plunging the already unstable Caribbean country into further turmoil.