A Mercedes driver dangerously undertook cars and lorries along a motorway hard shoulder as he led police on a 146mph chase.

Shocking dashcam footage shows Adrian Osiecki, 30, recklessly weaving between traffic as he covered a distance of 21 miles in just 12 minutes along the M40.

A court heard it was “frankly remarkable” that nobody was seriously injured or killed as the motorist sped away from police, driving with no licence or insurance.

Osiecki eventually lost control of his car and crashed into a barrier at a roundabout. He has been jailed for 18 months and banned from driving for 40 months.