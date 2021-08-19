Mercedes to quit Formula E at end of 2022 season

Mercedes have announced they will quit the Formula E series at the end of 2022 to further concentrate their efforts on Formula 1.

The announcement comes three days after Mercedes-EQ secured the Formula E drivers’ title and teams’ championship during a final race in Berlin.

Mercedes join other German manufacturers like Audi and BMW, who announced they would be leaving the all-electric racing series earlier this year.

The German manufacturer said in a statement that they “will concentrate its works motorsport activities on Formula One”.