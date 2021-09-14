Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has sent a message loud and clear at tonight’s Met Gala, with a “Tax The Rich” slogan splashed across the back of her dress.

Walking the red carpet with founder and creative director of Brother Vellies, Aurora James, who designed the dress, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said the pair were inspired by what it meant to be “working class women of colour at the Met”.

The congresswoman made sure to show off the back of her gown, posing for photos alongside actress Meghan Fox. The fashion event returns this year with the theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”.