The Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said she is “very confident” plans to deploy plain clothes officers outside bars and clubs in London are being “well received”.

The strategy, Project Vigilant, forms part of the Metropolitan Police’s action plan to tackle violence against women and girls.

It will be piloted in Southwark and Lambeth but officers will work in pairs and will not be deployed in venues.

The Comissioner said: “Women’s organisations have all responded positively to this. The project was trialed in Thames Valley and has dramatically reduced sexual assualt and harassment.”

