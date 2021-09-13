Met Gala livestream host Keke Palmer asked David Beckham’s son, Brooklyn Beckham, where he was from while interviewing him on the red carpet.

Palmer was speaking to Beckham and his fiancée Nicola Peltz, who was wearing Valentino tonight – not Victoria Beckham...

After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, the fashionable event will return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art with the theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” on 13 September. There have been a handful of celebrities who have already confirmed they will not be in attendance, with Kylie Jenner, Zendaya and Nicki Minaj all announcing their absences.