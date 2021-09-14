Kim Kardashian has shocked viewers with her almost unrecognizable appearance on the Met Gala 2021 red carpet.

Her uncharacteristically anonymous approach to this years event divided audiences as the Met Gala returned to New York after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Kardashian wore a full-body black Balenciaga outfit and walked the carpet with an unknown male in matching top-to-toe black. Kim’s look was in stark contrast to her model sister Kendall Jenner, who wore a sheer, nude Givenchy gown covered with crystals and paired with a thick diamond necklace.