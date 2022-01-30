Lib Dem leader accuses Met Police of 'undermining' public trust over No 10 party scandal

The Lib Dem leader said people have to “trust the police” in an attempt to explain his position on Met police asking that Sue Gray’s report limits details.

Appearing on BBC’s Sunday Morning show, Sir Ed Davey said: “I always wanted the Met to investigate but what I didn’t want [...] was to make such a hash of it – changing their position so many times, which, of course, makes people concerned.

“We all expect the police to do their job properly and I really hope that that is what happened.

It comes as Labour’s Ms Nandy urged Boris Johnson to “come clean”.