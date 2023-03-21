Casey report: Met Police institutionally racist, misogynist, and homophobic

A damning review has found that the Metropolitan Police failed to protect the public from police officers who abuse women.

The report, led by Baroness Louise Casey, also states that the police force is institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic.

Baroness Casey has also warned that she "cannot sufficiently assure" the public that there are not more officers like Couzens and Carrick in the force.

The findings echo those of the Macpherson Inquiry in 1999 that took place following the murder of Stephen Lawrence.

