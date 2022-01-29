Met Police deny delaying publication of Sue Gray report

The Metropolitan Police have received material requested from the Cabinet Office to support their investigation into possible lockdown breaches in Downing Street.

Scotland Yard has confirmed officers will now examine the material “without fear or favour” to establish whether any rules were broken at No 10.

The force added that it has not delayed the publication of the Sue Gray report, which many expected to be finished last week.

In response to suggestion that the police investigation could delay Ms Gray's findings, Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer claimed the government is now "paralysed" by the scandal.

