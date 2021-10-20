Plain-clothes officers in London will video call a uniformed colleague to confirm their identity when stopping a lone woman, Dame Cressida Dick has announced.

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner told members of the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee that the new system will be introduced following the murder of Sarah Everard.

"We are launching our Safe Connection, which allows a woman who is stopped by such a police officer immediately to have verification this is a police officer," she explained.

