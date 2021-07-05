A metal detectorist made a bizarre discovery in a secluded woodland in Shropshire last week: a 19th century "witch bottle" containing hair, urine and a human tooth.

Chris Langston dug up a clear bottle and was shocked to see its strange contents. He was even more creeped out when he found a severed doll’s head nearby.

Local authorities confirmed the bottle dated back to between 1860 and 1900. Such bottles were used to prevent spells and curses entering homes, according to archaeologists.

Mr Langston returned the items to their original location to avoid "any bad juju".