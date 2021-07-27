Shocking dashcam footage captures the moment a man standing on the side of the road throws a metal rod into oncoming traffic.

A woman and her mother were inside the car driving on a Los Angeles freeway when the man tossed the rod, which smashed their windscreen on impact.

The incident happened as the driver was trying to merge in the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway from the eastbound 10 Freeway in East LA.

Local reports have confirmed no one in the car was injured.