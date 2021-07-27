Norwegians have been left in awe by a meteor that lit up the night sky in the country's south-east on Sunday.

Footage shows bright flashes of light as the meteorite travels over southern Scandinavia, with experts believing it landed in a forest near Oslo.

Witnesses also described hearing “loud bangs” on Sunday evening.

The Norwegian Meteor Network has confirmed the fireball was visible for at least five seconds after it appeared at about 1am local time, estimating it travelled at speeds of nearly 36,500mph.