Met Police share ‘12 days of Christmas crime’ appeal with advent calendar of mugshots

The Metropolitan Police have launched their “12 days of Christmas crime” appeal, urging the public to help them arrest a number of wanted offenders.

In a video shared by the force on social media, 12 mugshots appear as doors on a mock advert calendar, with a different one opened each day ahead of Christmas, revealing a picture of the suspect and their crime.

The appeal has already generated a lot of interest on social media, but some users are suggesting the mock Christmas calendar is “ridiculously insensitive” and “wrong”.

