A Metropolitan Police officer filmed at a London protest over the Israel-Gaza conflict is seen raising her fist and shouting “free Palestine!”

The footage shows the uniformed female officer holding a white rose while speaking to a demonstrator. She appears to say she is “praying day and night,” before hugging the protester.

The officer then pumps her fist in the air and chants “free, free Palestine”, eliciting cheers from the crowd around her.

Metropolitan Police officers are not supposed to actively participate or adopt political positions at protests.