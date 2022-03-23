Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:39
Suspected Mexican cartel gunman aims AK-47 at patrol helicopter
A suspected cartel gunman appeared to aim his AK-47 at a patrol helicopter in Texas, before he was later involved in a "gunfight" with the Mexican military.
Footage obtained by Fox News shows an aerial view of Starr County as the chopper flies over it.
At one point, the camera zooms into a red vehicle on the Mexico side of the border, where a man standing by the passenger door hoists his rifle up and aims it straight at the camera.
The cartel were later involved in a shootout where five members were killed, Fox reports.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:41
Colombian drug lord escapes high-security prison by walking out in guard’s uniform
Live
Watch live as Rishi Sunak arrives at Downing Street ahead of spring statement
00:35
Ukraine war: Cruise missiles launched from warships in Crimea
01:32
Senator Lindsey Graham storms out of Ketanji Brown Jackson hearing following Guantanamo rant
00:35
Ukraine war: Cruise missiles launched from warships in Crimea
00:41
Colombian drug lord escapes high-security prison by walking out in guard’s uniform
00:20
Warehouse worker panics as he’s caught playing on phone in background of BBC report
00:34
China plane crash: Video appears to show Boeing 737 nosedive before crashing in Guangxi
00:35
Ukrainian protesters try to block Roman Abramovich’s £430m yacht from docking in Turkey
00:24
Radio 2: Vernon Kay accidently calls Jimmy Somerville ‘Jimmy Savile’ live on-air
01:01
Martin Lewis warns families face ‘fiscal punch in the face’ with looming energy bill
01:14
Ukrainian mother says her children want to turn into crocodiles to ‘eat Putin’
00:40
Texas tornado: Locals flee for cover as twister touches down in Round Rock
00:49
Dog helps Ukraine’s emergency service clear bombs from streets of Chernihiv
00:28
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe told she wouldn’t be freed until Iran ‘got something off the Brits’
01:20
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe questions why it took UK so long to bring her home
00:45
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s husband in tears as judge thanks family for their support
01:00
Fireball erupts from Kyiv shopping centre as Russian shelling hits Ukraine’s capital
00:36
Driver runs over man while doing donuts on Manhattan street
00:51
China plane crash: Fire rages after Boeing 737 ‘crashes into mountainside’ in Guangxi
01:03
Amelia Anisovych: Ukrainian girl who sang ‘Let It Go’ in bomb shelter performs national anthem
01:28
Boris Johnson called ‘distasteful and shameless’ for Ukraine war and Brexit comparison
01:05
Matt Lucas and David Walliams’ ‘Rock Profile’ skit for Comic Relief branded ‘outdated’ by furious viewers
00:45
Russian cosmonauts arrive at the ISS wearing Ukrainian flag colours
01:32
The public should not be 'scared' about rising energy prices in autumn, says Rishi Sunak
01:22
Drone footage shows Ukrainian city Mariupol decimated by Russian bombing
05:47
The civilians defending Ukraine | On The Ground
01:30
Martin Lewis demands political action as cost of living crisis ‘worst in 20 years’
01:09
Putin defends Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in rare public appearance at rally
00:53
Scarlett Moffatt stuns Comic Relief fans with singing voice
01:38
Ukraine: Young girl weeps as Zelensky gives her flowers during Kyiv hospital visit
04:27
George RR Martin gives his advice on how to make it as a writer
00:32
Kharkiv’s Barabashovo market burns after Russia shells one of eastern Europe’s largest malls
00:33
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe hugs daughter in emotional airport reunion after UK return
01:15
GMB: Laura Tobin oversleeps and misses weather slot after night of partying
01:24
Ukraine: 11-year-old boy who travelled alone across country reunited with his mother
00:26
Ukrainian soldier appears to stand in front of destroyed Russian tank with Javelin launcher
00:32
Spain: Dust from Sahara transforms Sierra Nevada ski slopes into Martian landscape
03:23
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: From arrest to release
00:27
Anna Delvey denies being ‘con artist’ despite swindling New York’s elite out of $200,000
00:00
Watch live view of Kyiv skyline as Ukraine war continues
00:25
Joe Biden calls Vladimir Putin a ‘war criminal’
00:42
BBC reporter chokes up as she announces Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released
00:32
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori arrive home in UK after being freed from Iran
00:56
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe returning home a ‘huge relief’, husband Richard says
00:28
Jacob Rees-Mogg admits he doesn’t own jeans or a t-shirt: ‘Why would I want to?’
00:41
Monster fish: Huge ‘living dinosaur’ sturgeon weighing 600lbs caught in British Columbia
00:00
Watch Kyiv’s skyline live as Ukraine-Russia war continues
00:29
Roman Abramovich: Russian oligarch spotted in Israeli airport following UK sanctions
01:15
TV editor gives statement following on-air arrest: ‘I allowed zombification of Russian people’
01:16
Zelensky calls on Russian troops to surrender: ‘I offer you a chance to survive’
01:26
‘Champion of democracy’ Zelensky given three standing ovations in Canadian parliament
00:45
Squatters release footage from inside Russian oligarch’s £50m London mansion
01:05
Activists break into French villa owned by Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s daughter
00:15
Russian state TV broadcast interrupted by editor chanting ‘stop the war’
00:15
Meghan Markle’s father explains struggle identifying her as mixed race
01:07
Four people arrested while trying to join squatters at Belgrave Square
01:31
Ukraine: Drone footage shows destruction in Mariupol after Russian shelling
00:59
Ukrainian refugees greeted by cheers as they arrive for first day at Italian school
01:31
Two Russian women with opposing views on war arrested within seconds of each other
00:22
Emma Watson ‘throws shade’ at JK Rowling in savage Baftas dig
00:38
Crufts winner Waffle’s ‘Best in Show’ parade goes horribly wrong
00:14
Russian police arrest demonstrator protesting with blank sign
00:47
Brent Renaud: Wounded journalist says Russian troops opened fire and killed filmmaker
00:33
Child among three dead after car driven over by Russian tank
00:41
President Zelensky visits wounded Ukrainian soldiers in hospital
01:23
‘In the name of God, stop this massacre’: Pope Francis calls on Putin to stop Russian invasion
01:25
Elderly couple confront armed Russian troops attempting to invade their home
00:22
Hundreds of rape alarms set off outside Charing Cross police station during feminist protest
00:43
Russian troops ‘kidnap Melitopol city’s mayor’
01:23
Russian MoD release footage of paratroopers attempting to seize Ukrainian airport
00:28
Russian pilot tells passengers war in Ukraine ‘is a crime’
01:16
GB News broadcaster claims it’s hard to know ‘who the bad guys are’ on Russian invasion
00:27
Pro-Russia students form giant ‘Z’ during Damascus University demonstration
00:15
Ukraine: Melitopol residents demand release of mayor allegedly kidnapped by Russian troops
06:42
‘We fear tomorrow we won’t wake up,’ Ukrainian in Odesa tells Independent TV
00:42
Journalist’s live report on hit-and-run interrupted by car crash
00:00
Watch live footage of Kyiv skyline as gunfire and explosions heard
01:30
Sarah Everard vigil organisers ‘feel vindicated’ following High Court ruling against Met Police
00:27
Prince William says it is ‘alien’ for his generation to see war in Europe
00:33
Zelensky denies Ukraine is preparing chemical weapons attack against Russia
00:43
Aerial video shows Ukraine destroy Russian tanks outside Kyiv
00:45
‘Don’t worry, be happy’: Ukraine band perform in front of barricades protecting Odessa Opera House
00:33
Fearless Ukrainians defuse unexploded bomb using bare hands and bottle of water
00:46
Boris Johnson ‘fears’ Vladimir Putin will use chemical weapons in Ukraine
00:39
Drunk woman smashes neighbours’ car with 3ft long pick-axe handle over parking row
00:54
Ukraine: Historic statues and buildings in Lviv covered to protect them from damage
00:35
Vladimir Putin belts out Blueberry Hill on karaoke in resurfaced clip
02:55
South Korea’s presidential candidates go head-to-head in amusing election graphics
00:52
Protesters gather in Trafalgar Square as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues
02:20
Man baptised in floodwater at Bristol roundabout
01:09
Extent and speed of Queensland’s deadly floods captured in timelapse
01:41
TfL worker ‘refuses to guide’ blind woman through London Bridge station
00:40
Chester Zoo monkey snatches seagull from sky before savagely killing it
01:23
Endurance: Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship found off coast of Antarctica
01:19
Ukraine: Russian bombs cause ‘colossal destruction’ to children’s hospital in Mariupol
00:28
Martin Lewis shares his advice to every household earning less than £30,000 a year
01:28
Romanians greet refugees with International Women’s Day flowers
00:59
Michigan Republican says he tells daughters to ‘lie back and enjoy it’ if rape is inevitable
00:42
Ukrainian child cancer patients have vital chemo cut off as they flee to Poland
00:28
Volodymyr Zelensky receives standing ovation from House of Commons before landmark speech
01:31
Extremely rare five-legged lamb born at farm in Northumberland
00:33
Ukrainian UK visa applicants forced to queue in freezing cold in Poland
02:47
Hourly raids, a decimated school and maternity ward: Independent TV goes inside Ukraine’s shelled city Zhytomyr
01:32
Senator Lindsey Graham storms out of Ketanji Brown Jackson hearing following Guantanamo rant
00:00
Watch live as US national security advisor attends White House briefing
00:48
Hollywood is full of ‘closeted’ Trump supporters, Kid Rock claims
00:00
Watch live as Biden’s Supreme Court nominee faces questions as confirmation hearing continues
00:30
Biden says ‘clear sign’ Putin is preparing use of chemical weapons in Ukraine
00:45
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s husband in tears as judge thanks family for their support
01:39
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson vows to serve ‘without fear or favour’
01:43
Kentucky senator denounces state’s restrictive abortion bill: ‘You’re killing women’
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
01:23
Ukraine: Nancy Pelosi reads Bono’s St Patrick’s Day poem to honour war-torn nation
00:56
Video released of police pinning down dying man with fear of needles who refused to give blood
00:00
Watch live as the Bidens host St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the White House
00:00
White House holds briefing ahead of Biden talk with Xi Jinping
00:36
Joe Biden draws laughter by accidentally calling Kamala Harris ‘first lady’
00:00
Watch live as US president Biden delivers speech on Ukraine
01:30
Ukraine war: Zelensky shows Congress shocking video of damage caused by Russian troops
01:44
Zelensky gets standing ovation from Congress as he calls for US to help protect Ukraine
00:00
Watch live as Ukraine’s president Zelenskiy addresses US Congress
00:00
Watch live as Bidens mark Women’s History Month at White House
00:00
Watch live as DC Mayor discusses arrest of suspect in shootings of homeless people
00:00
Watch live as Jen Psaki gives White House briefing
00:58
Psaki reacts to reports of Fox News journalist injured in Ukraine
00:00
Watch live as Jen Psaki gives White House briefing
00:00
Watch live as Biden addresses National League of Cities conference
01:00
Trump brags his ‘personality kept US out of war’ in attack on Biden’s foreign policy
00:30
Barack Obama announces he has tested positive for Covid
00:17
TV news story on 'dangerous' intersection interrupted by car crash
00:14
Loose camel kills two people at Tennessee petting farm
01:11
Kamala Harris calls for international war crimes probe of Russia’s attacks in Ukraine
00:31
Psaki labels Russian attack on children’s hospital ‘barbaric’
00:53
Donald Trump wrongly claims US is ‘bigger nuclear power’ than Russia
00:19
Lauren Boebert spectacularly fails to discredit Joe Biden with weird ‘Prince John’ remark
00:59
Michigan Republican says he tells daughters to ‘lie back and enjoy it’ if rape is inevitable
01:50
Joe Biden announces US ban on Russian oil imports in significant blow to Moscow
04:08
Jen Psaki pushes back on Fox News reporter: ‘Let me give you the facts’
00:51
American basketball star Brittney Griner detained in Russia
00:51
Lindsey Graham walks back call for Putin’s assassination
01:08
Jen Psaki fires back at Fox News reporter over US domestic oil prices
00:37
Nancy Pelosi calls for US ban on Russian oil over Ukraine invasion
00:33
‘This is ridiculous’: Ron DeSantis scolds students for wearing face masks during visit
01:19
Trump calls Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a ‘holocaust’ but fails to condemn Putin
00:00
Watch live as Biden discusses Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in Wisconsin
01:04
Trucker convoy protest in Washington DC fails as no-one shows up
01:32
Key moments: State of the Union 2022
00:24
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert heckle Biden during State of the Union
00:00
Watch in full: President Joe Biden delivers State of the Union address
00:00
Watch live as Jen Psaki holds White House press briefing amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
00:00
Watch live as Biden gives speech marking Black History Month
00:55
Ukrainian politician breaks down on live TV and begs US to ‘please save our people’
00:21
‘Hi baby’: TV reporter’s live broadcast interrupted by his mother
02:31
Key points from Joe Biden’s Ukraine update
00:34
‘Who in the Lord’s name does Putin think gives him the right’, says Joe Biden on imminent Russian invasion
01:08
Jen Psaki says only ‘de-escalation' will bring talks with Russia back on the table
01:00
Joe Biden says that Russia ‘attacked Ukraine’s right to exist’
00:16
‘Russia will pay an even steeper price’, says Joe Biden after issuing sanctions over Ukraine
01:01
US Coast Guard rescue fisherman bitten by shark off Bahamas
02:09
Kamala Harris warns Russia of 'unprecedented' sanctions if they invade Ukraine
00:48
Biden ‘convinced’ Putin will invade Ukraine within days and will attack capital Kiev
01:31
Speeding car narrowly misses police officer after smashing into vehicle during traffic stop
02:11
Mum searching for three men who saved her daughter from dog attack
01:08
Suspect car jacks vehicle with children inside
02:19
Good Samaritan pulls victim to safety in blazing car crash
00:40
Dog rescued by firefighters after falling down 15-foot hole in Florida
00:34
Rudy Giuliani says Eminem should leave the US for taking a knee at Super Bowl halftime show
00:42
Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘still very much a possibility’, Biden says
Live
Watch live as Biden provides update on Russia-Ukraine crisis
01:43
Alec Baldwin sued by cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ family over fatal shooting on set of Rust
00:00
Watch live as Biden speaks at National Association of Counties conference
00:56
Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach out-of-court settlement in sexual abuse lawsuit
01:09
Tennessee pastor threatens to expose ‘six witches’ he claims have infiltrated his church
00:00
Watch live as Halyna Hutchins’ lawyers discuss Alec Baldwin Rust shooting
01:44
US closes Kiev embassy and moves staff to western Ukraine
00:00
Watch live: Top diplomat talks about Afghanistan-US relations after Taliban takeover
00:00
Watch live as Karine Jean-Pierre holds White House briefing as Ukraine tensions rise
01:02
Police fall into frozen Utah lake while trying to rescue teenager
01:30
Kanye West and Julia Fox break up after rapper’s social media tirade
00:24
Eminem kneels during Super Bowl halftime show performance
00:58
Super Bowl 2022 halftime show: The 5 biggest talking points
00:00
Watch live as Canadian protests against vaccine mandates continue in Ottawa
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:45
Ohio mayor claims ice fishing in Hudson Springs lake could lead to prostitution in bizarre rant
00:00
Watch live as Biden travels to Virginia to speak about healthcare costs
01:07
Train carriages left scattered across track after Georgia derailment
01:00
Alabama Senate candidate burns Confederate flag in latest campaign ad
00:47
Dave Chappelle threatens to withdraw fortune from Ohio town over housing development
00:24
Marjorie Taylor Greene confuses the Gestapo with gazpacho soup
00:36
Elon Musk’s Cybertruck can now drive on water in new update
00:45
‘This is not a game’: Jen Psaki blasts GOP for misrepresenting drug policy as free crackpipes
00:00
Watch live as Angelina Jolie joins Senators to promote Violence Against Women Act
02:59
Biden and Scholz threaten ‘end’ of Nord Stream 2 oil pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine
01:12
Jill Biden 'disappointed' free community college off the table for Build Back Better bill
00:43
White House says it ‘100% supports’ US athletes protesting at Olympics
00:00
Watch live as Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz hold press conference at the White House
00:00
Watch live as John Kirby holds Pentagon briefing after more US troops arrive in eastern Europe
00:00
Watch live as Jen Psaki holds White House press briefing
01:24
Adam Kinzinger calls Trump the ‘worst president the United States of America ever had’
00:00
Watch live as crowd protests over police killing of Amir Locke
00:25
Crossing guard saves child from imminent collision with speeding car
00:41
Two people and their dog snowed into California cabin for two months finally rescued
01:25
Tennessee pastor holds ‘witchcraft’ book burning for Harry Potter and Twilight
11:44
Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines
13:44
The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines
11:39
What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?
04:55
The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis
07:07
Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?
06:42
How mail-in votes became the key fight in American politics
03:50
What is causing the Australian mouse plague?
05:37
What's happened in the year since George Floyd's murder?
05:26
The Pandemic President: Biden's 100 day battle against coronavirus
05:05
Five technologies fighting the climate crisis
06:18
Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis
07:09
How oil fields are poisoning Iraq
02:55
Lockdown ease: London pub welcomes customers outdoors
04:29
How did a ship get stuck in the Suez Canal?
06:26
How is Bitcoin fueling climate change?
04:15
Should you worry about the AstraZeneca vaccine?
00:25
Ash Barty: World number one announces shock retirement from tennis aged 25
00:36
Joey Barton arrives at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court before delay to assault trial
00:31
Cheltenham: Racegoers arrive for this year’s festival as Honeysuckle wins big on day one
01:57
Lewis Hamilton changing name to include mother Carmen’s surname
00:45
Chelsea boss Tuchel calls out Boris Johnson over criticism of Roman Abramovich chants
00:28
Tom Brady: NFL icon announces comeback after sensational retirement U-turn
00:17
Emma Raducanu booted out of Indian Wells after losing to Petra Martic
01:08
Eddie Jones felt England’s dominant scrum deserved more after defeat in Six Nations Ireland match
01:31
Chelsea must not be sold off as part of ‘fire sale’, warns Sadiq Khan
01:42
Thomas Tuchel praises Chelsea players for performing amid off-field chaos
00:16
England coach ‘really optimistic’ about Six Nations match against Ireland
03:06
Chelsea: What next for club as Roman Abramovich hit by sanctions
01:37
Chelsea ‘focused’ despite uncertainty around club and Abramovich, says Tuchel
01:16
Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK government amid Russian oligarch crackdown
01:18
Man City’s Pep Guardiola praises youngsters following Sporting draw
01:37
Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp frustrated with ‘slapstick’ Inter Milan loss
00:23
Russian gymnast wears ‘Z’ symbol on leotard, finishes behind Ukrainian rival on podium
00:40
Shane Warne: Thailand authorities confirm cricketer died of natural causes
01:12
Man City v Man United: In-depth look at Premier League battle for bragging rights
01:25
Shane Warne: Legendary cricketer’s life in pictures after death aged 52
00:44
Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner’s record-breaking tenure in numbers
00:31
England Test captain Joe Root mourns death of ‘massive idol’ Shane Warne
00:48
Shane Warne: Australia cricket legend dies aged 52
00:57
Shane Warne: Iconic bowler’s ‘Ball of the Century’ against England
00:55
Richard Masters welcomes Abramovich’s decision to put Chelsea up for sale
01:30
Roman Abramovich makes ‘incredibly difficult decision’ to sell Chelsea
01:07
Mark Martin: Gruesome moment MMA fighter’s eye pops out of socket as he blows nose
01:00
Nikita Mazepin banned from British GP after F1 allows Russian drivers to race under neutral flag
01:05
Tyson Fury gives Dillian Whyte new nickname as challenger snubs press conference
01:15
Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss reportedly approached to buy Chelsea
00:37
Chelsea manager Tuchel snaps at question about Abramovich and Ukraine: ‘I’m not a politician’
01:26
Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel refuses to blame Kepa Arrizabalaga for Carabao Cup final defeat
00:31
Ukraine tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky vows to fight Russia during invasion
00:22
Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev writes ‘No War Please’ on camera lens after win in Dubai
01:21
Man handed restraining order for stalking Emma Raducanu and stealing one of her dad’s shoes
01:17
Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel explains why he dropped Romelu Lukaku for Champions League tie
01:01
Antonio Conte: ‘Harry Kane would play even if he had one leg’
00:55
Tyson Fury confirms date of fight with Dillian Whyte
01:07
Chelsea vs Lille: Romelu Lukaku’s struggles no laughing matter, says Thomas Tuchel
00:00
Watch live outside China’s National Stadium as Winter Olympics come to a close
01:00
Proud Van Bronckhorst urges Rangers to finish the job after shock Dortmund win
01:00
Lewis Hamilton says he never planned on stopping after controversial Formula 1 2022 season
00:11
Rugby match delayed as young mascot drives off with ball
00:18
Super Bowl: Matthew Stafford walks off as NFL photographer fractures spine in nasty fall
01:04
Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo praised for 'amazing' performance vs Brighton
01:02
Tiger Woods has ‘long way to go’ in his recovery from horrific car crash
01:47
F1: Williams reveal striking blue livery for 2022 season
01:18
Winter Olympics: IOC will not award medals if Kamila Valieva finishes in top three
00:14
Winter Olympics: Team GB bobsleigh team suffer terrifying 83mph crash
00:19
Winter Olympics 2022: Norwegian skier goes wrong way and loses gold medal
00:46
Novak Djokovic says he’s prepared to miss French Open and Wimbledon over vaccine stance
00:28
Rams safety Taylor Rapp proposes to girlfriend after Super Bowl 2022 win
01:17
Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp had ‘vision sent from God’ predicting LA Rams win
00:00
Watch live as Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay holds conference after Super Bowl win
00:00
Watch live as fans arrive at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl
00:00
Watch live as hearing takes place for Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's Olympic fate
00:57
Super Bowl 2022: Dolphin chooses Cincinnati Bengals to win big game
00:54
Rangnick: Manchester United must work harder to score goals
01:21
‘I’ve always just been in awe’: LeBron on passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for milestone
01:14
Beijing Winter Olympics round-up: Day Eight
01:03
Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo at 2022 McLaren season launch
01:06
Liverpool have ‘no chance’ of catching Manchester City, says Jurgen Klopp
00:20
Winter Olympics: IOC to appeal against lifting ban of Russian figure skater who failed drug test
00:19
Wayne Rooney admits he’d like to manage Man Utd in the future
00:49
Beijing Winter Olympics round-up: Day Five
00:40
Teen Russian figure skater tests positive for banned drug
01:18
Red Bull launches new 2022 F1 season car
00:38
Cat invades pitch at Hillsborough stadium during Sheffield Wednesday game
02:25
Super Bowl LVI: All the key numbers ahead of 2022 world championship game
01:01
Lando Norris to stay at McLaren until 2025 after F1 star’s contract extended
01:07
Caitlyn Jenner launches Jenner Racing to compete in W Series
00:52
Kurt Zouma: West Ham manager David Moyes ‘really disappointed’ by cat-kicking video
00:20
Winter Olympics: Referee’s face ‘sliced open’ by ice hockey stick during USA v Canada
01:49
Christian Eriksen knew he would return to football ‘two days’ after cardiac arrest
00:52
Nike ends Mason Greenwood sponsorship deal after rape claims
00:18
Big Air freeskier goes back up slope after dropping his wallet during Winter Olympics
01:36
Brian Flores files lawsuit against NFL and three teams alleging discrimination
01:13
Winter Olympics: Hi-tech sleeping pods unveiled for journalists working in Beijing
01:01
No UK and Ireland bid to stage 2030 World Cup with focus on hosting Euro 2028
00:50
Marc Overmars quits Ajax after ‘inappropriate messages’ to colleagues
01:19
IOC ‘not in position to decide’ if investigation into Peng Shuai needed
01:10
Wayne Rooney says he ‘always felt’ he’d be a good manager as he talks Derby challenges
00:19
Winter Olympics: Watch teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva make history as the first woman to land a quad
00:19
PGA Tour: Bill Murray sinks epic no-look golf putt and tosses club away in celebration
00:33
Afcon: Senegal players crash press conference as they celebrate first tournament win
00:59
Wayne Rooney reveals binge drinking battle amid pressures of playing football
01:18
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte praises Harry Kane’s ‘attitude and commitment’
00:47
Team GB’s snowboarding medal hopeful Charlotte Bankes aims for gold
01:00
Stockholm hosts cold water swimming competition
01:49
Winter Olympics: All you need to know about curling
00:30
Haas F1 reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi to drive in Le Mans
03:02
Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Opening ceremony, 'sleeping Putin' & more
00:42
Princess Anne wishes Team GB luck in the Beijing Olympic Winter Games
00:21
Winter Olympics: Flame is lit at opening ceremony of Beijing 2022
00:19
Winter Olympic figure skaters perform ‘twisted’ Joker-Harley Quinn cosplay
00:54
Six Nations: Eddie Jones says Scotland carry burden of being 'red-hot favourites'
01:09
Nasa video visualises rise of global temperatures over last 140 years
00:40
Texas tornado: Locals flee for cover as twister touches down in Round Rock
00:32
Spain: Dust from Sahara transforms Sierra Nevada ski slopes into Martian landscape
00:55
‘It’s raining mud,’ say Malaga residents as dust from Sahara falls on Spain
00:40
Deadly cyclone Gombe tears rooves from Mozambique buildings
00:35
Sydney floods: Dam spills over as intense rainfall hits city
00:51
Australia floods: Residents and horses trapped overnight on bridge in New South Wales
01:05
River Severn floods fields in Apperley after UK lashed by storms
00:00
Watch live as UN releases report on impact of climate crisis
00:23
Cornwall: Ocean spume swamps Lizard peninsula after recent storms
00:40
Cafe owner tries to protect his business as storms cause severe flooding in Bewdley
00:23
Holly Willoughby reveals gross fact about sloth waste on This Morning
00:35
Birmingham and Black Country rocked by 3.2 magnitude earthquake
01:51
Large marine predators ‘benefit from shrinking Arctic sea ice’, according to new research
01:04
Farm claims to be world first in planting sunflowers entirely by drone
00:32
Pennsylvania: River packed with icebergs after storm
00:20
Storm Franklin: Village green plunged underwater after river bursts banks
00:43
High waves in Weston as Storm Dudley hits
00:45
Storm Eunice: London’s O2 Arena roof rips open as winds of up to 90mph batters UK
00:58
Baby dinosaur found in the stomach of 93-million-year-old ‘killer’ crocodile
00:21
Rough sea in Cornwall as Storm Eunice hits England
00:19
Storm Eunice: Strong winds quickly approach UK in satellite imagery
00:26
Storm Dudley: Overhead powerlines lines burst into flames as tree falls onto train track
00:31
Storm Dudley: Winds blow sand on Tynemouth beach as strong winds hit north of England
00:51
Dozens of blackbirds mysteriously drop dead during migration to Mexico
00:25
Madagascar: Death toll reaches 120 in cyclone Batsirai aftermath
01:21
Ghost village emerges in Spanish reservoir after drought
00:37
Hundreds of sharks filmed swimming in ‘rare’ cluster off Texas coast
00:42
Sir David Attenborough takes over Piccadilly Circus screens to spread environmental message
00:25
Wind-driven California bush fire prompts evacuations
01:50
Father and son duo build recycling machine operated by magpies
00:36
Mother chimp treats son's injury with ‘insect lotion’ in never-before-seen footage
01:49
Madagascar: Cyclone Batsirai kills 20 but quickly weakens on land
01:15
Madagascar cyclone claims lives and homes as winds batter the island
00:31
Aggressive bushfire tears through Western Australian forest near popular tourist spot
00:49
Aerial shots show extent of Ecuador landslide that killed 24
00:54
Research confirms livestock can help reforestation process if managed carefully
01:00
Group of orcas hunt down and kill blue whale off coast of Australia
01:45
Big Garden Birdwatch counts over 3m birds in UK parks and gardens
00:24
Heavy snow and gusty winds in Connecticut as powerful winter storm hit northeast
00:50
Storm Corrie: Strong winds hit Isle of Islay in Scotland
00:45
UK weather: Gusty winds from Storm Malik destroy restaurant tent in Leeds
00:58
Humpback whale freed from life-threatening entanglement off coast of Hawaii
00:52
Japan: Sakurajima volcano spews plume of ash in eruption
00:58
National Trust welcomes first 'green corridor' outside historic Bath
00:53
Sir David Attenborough spiked by cactus on The Green Planet
00:31
Istanbul Airport roof caves in after heavy snowfall
00:37
Istanbul: Heavy snowfall causes major disruptions on roads
01:29
Drone footage captures ancient Athens sites covered in snow after rare cold snap
00:00
Watch again: Cop26 president Alok Sharma discusses Glasgow summit
00:41
Huge wildfire flames tower over Texas emergency workers
00:36
Scientists conduct ground-breaking research on remote penguin colonies in Antarctica
01:15
Environmentalist tells people to stop buying conservatories while sitting inside of one
01:41
Pristine rare coral reef discovered in South Pacific
01:33
Oil spill caused on Peruvian coast by Tonga eruption
01:12
Peruvian birds covered in oil from spill caused by Tonga eruption washed by vets
00:00
Watch live as Bill Gates and John Kerry discuss climate action at Davos
00:47
Aerial footage captures mobile homes destroyed by Florida tornado
00:37
Florida tornado tears through Fort Myers sending debris flying
01:15
Tonga: Waves from volcanic eruption cause oil spill in Peru
02:17
Tonga calls for ‘immediate aid’ after volcanic eruption triggers tsunami
00:25
Forest fires rage across Argentina
01:37
Tsunami waves crash across shore as undersea volcano erupts near Tonga
00:42
60 million nests discovered in Antarctica in world’s largest fish breeding ground
00:41
Police helicopter footage shows thick blanket of fog with bridge poking out
00:26
Massive supercell storm over Texas captured in stunning timelapse footage
01:14
Saudi sand dunes covered in snow after rare hail storm
01:27
Argentina faces historic heatwave as temperatures soar above 40C
00:49
Farm owner feeds Christmas trees to alpacas in attempt to recycle them
01:33
Huge sinkhole appears at coastal beauty spot revealing hidden underground beach
00:30
Heavy rain leads to enormous landslide on highway in India
01:58
Endangered sea turtles released into ocean after being seized from poachers
00:51
Winter snowstorms hit the Northeastern US
00:28
Couple have water pistol battle with streams freezing in mid-air
00:24
Wyoming: State trooper nearly hit by car amid heavy snow
00:35
Grey seal rescued from fishing net after washing onto beach
00:57
Snowy scenes across UK as temperatures plunge
01:02
Scientists explore Antarctica’s ‘doomsday’ glacier
00:48
UK weather: Snow hits north of England as temperatures drop
00:48
Florida sees rare snowfall as temperatures plunge in ‘Sunshine State’
00:52
Two puffins released back into the wild after treatment
00:54
North Carolina city car park metres underwater after severe thunderstorm warning
01:02
Colorado wildfires: Aerial footage reveals extent of historic devastation
00:40
Siberian tiger and newborn cubs walk through snow in rare sighting of endangered animal
01:06
Tequila fish reintroduced to wild after going extinct in 2003
00:39
Rare albino puma cub discovered and rescued in Colombia
01:58
Tornados, floods and wildfires: 2021's worldwide wild weather
00:24
‘Monumental’ flood damage in Irish town after Christmas Day downpour
01:40
Babies found alive under bathtub amidst Kentucky tornado debris
00:39
Idaho town receives more than 10 inches of snow in one night
01:51
Philipines Typhoon Rai: Drone footage shows devastation as death toll hits 375
01:44
Rescuers in Malaysia free people trapped by floods
03:44
Litter picking dog cleans up high street
00:58
Philippines typhoon: Death toll passes 100 as provincial governor appeals for aid
00:35
Dust storm hits vehicles in Kansas and Colorado, leaving drivers with 'near-zero' visibility
01:12
Philippines typhoon: 19 dead after widespread destruction
01:00
UFC: Conor McGregor confirms he’s ‘exploring’ the idea of buying Chelsea
01:00
Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner supporting Ukraine and Russia peacetalks
00:24
Christian Eriksen returns to a football game after collapse at Euro cup
00:42
‘It’s not the same’: Mikel Arteta pleads with government not to close football to fans
01:38
Benitez ‘pleased’ after Everton defeat Burnley 3-1 to continue with unbeaten run
00:34
‘Cristiano lifts everyone’ Solskjaer says on Ronaldo return
00:51
Solskjaer praises Pogba and Fernandes after Manchester United win against Leeds
00:49
Brentford manager Thomas Frank would have been ‘disappointed’ not to beat Arsenal
01:17
Tottenham v Manchester City Premier League preview: Nuno and Guardiola give their thoughts
01:05
Tottenham wait to decide on if Harry Kane will play against Man City
01:03
Brentford v Arsenal Premier League preview: Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank share their thoughts
01:04
Jack Grealish enjoying 'every minute' after £100m signing for Manchester City
01:28
Jack Grealish reveals Guardiola was a major factor in decision to join Manchester City
00:59
Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo adamant Harry Kane will stay
01:25
Nuno Espirito Santo's first press conference
01:31
Behind the scenes: Nuno Tavares signs for Arsenal
01:30
Patrick Vieira's first day at Crystal Palace
01:30
Rafa Benitez and Everton stars return for pre-season training
01:34
The best of Bernardo Silva from 2020-21
00:53
Lewis Dunk’s best moments of 2020-21
00:53
Lloris: ‘Euros group is going to be interesting’
01:20
João Cancelo's impressive 2020-21 campaign
01:30
Manchester City’s best goals of 2020-21
01:26
Jack Harrison's greatest Leeds moments 2020-21
01:28
Fabio Paratici: 'I hope to give Spurs my passion and build something better'
01:29
Goals, skills, assists: The best of Mahrez from 2020-21
01:30
Leandro Trossard’s best moments of 2020-21
01:38
Raheem Sterling ferocious speed
01:22
Ferran Torres' superb pace
01:10
Speed demons: Kyle Walker
01:10
Phil Foden’s 2020-21 Premier League campaign to remember
01:33
Gareth Bale's fantastic speed
00:49
福登获得PFA最佳年轻球员奖：我会脚踏实地继续努力 希望欧锦赛能让国家骄傲
03:03
Fernandinho's best Manchester City moments
00:49
Foden on Young Player of the Year award and Euros
01:27
Illan Meslier's best saves of the 2020-21 season
01:27
Crystal Palace’s best goals of 2020-21
01:15
德布劳内：赢得PFA最佳球员奖实在是不可思议 我会继续努力扮演领袖的角色
01:15
De Bruyne on winning PFA Player of the Year Award: It's crazy to match Ronaldo's achievement
01:09
De Bruyne: 'Crazy' to follow in footsteps of Henry and Ronaldo
01:30
Inside Anfield: Thiago scores first goal in win over Southampton
01:46
Danny Rose says emotional farewell to Spurs
01:28
Hugo Lloris' best Spurs saves from 2020-21
00:57
Mo Salah: Alisson's goal was the highlight of the season
01:29
İlkay Gündoğan's incredible 2020-21 campaign
01:30
Leeds United's best assists of 2020-21
01:26
Behind the scenes: Liverpool qualify for the Champions League
01:06
Guaita’s best saves from the 2020-21 campaign
01:33
All Neal Maupay’s 2020-21 goals
01:29
All the goals: Raheem Sterling's 2020-21 season
00:46
Lucas Moura's Premier League goals 2020-21
01:48
Exclusive: Victor Orta: Marcelo Bielsa has created a legacy
01:19
Orta on Patrick Bamford's incredible season
01:05
Orta: I've fallen in love with Leeds United
00:52
Victor Orta: We've survived with our own style
01:20
Victor Orta on promotion to the Premier League
01:19
Every minute of every game: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's debut season
01:19
Diogo Jota's first season at Liverpool
01:26
Kevin De Bruyne’s assists from 2020-21
01:22
Kalvin Phillips' best moments from the 2020-21 season
01:31
Gareth Bale's 2020-21 Premier League season
01:30
The best of Raphinha’s debut season at Leeds
00:36
Erik Lamela’s incredible rabona against Arsenal
01:36
Every Gabriel Jesus Premier League goal 2020-21
01:09
Eberechi Eze's debut season at Crystal Palace
00:34
De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'
01:25
Behind the scenes: City arrive in Porto for Champions League final
01:29
City stars train in Porto before Champions League final
01:35
Wilfried Zaha's best goals of 2020-21
01:04
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turnaround
01:53
Manchester City's journey to the Champions League final
01:30
Man City stars travel to Porto for Champions League final
01:36
Rodrigo's first season at Leeds United
01:11
Brighton and Hove Albion’s best moments of 20-21 season
01:16
Patrick Bamford's 2020-21 Premier League goals
01:33
Bielsa’s superb first season in the Premier League
01:18
Ben White on England call-up: I cried for an hour
01:24
Man City's Champions League campaign 2020-21
01:27
Pep Guardiola previews Champions League final against Chelsea
01:28
Thomas Tuchel: We have closed the gap to Manchester City
01:36
Fans view: Behind the scenes in City's 2020-21 season
01:47
Every Harry Kane assist from 2020-21 season
01:36
Gündoğan: The atmosphere for the final is going to be amazing
01:01
Chelsea's Champions League campaign 2020-21
01:23
Behind the scenes: Pépé shines as fans return to the Emirates
01:30
Heung-Min Son’s best Premier League campaign
01:42
Every goal in Harry Kane's 2020-21 golden boot season
01:15
Pep Guardiola's Champions League romance
01:30
Man City stars prepare for Champions League final
01:26
Behind the scenes: Son helps launch Spurs' new home kit
00:42
Agüero scores twice in final Premier League match
01:37
Bale double clinches comeback win over Leicester
01:03
Manchester City celebrate being crowned Premier League champions
00:52
Behind the Scenes: Sergio Aguero's final game at the Etihad
01:27
Hậu trường: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal (Tháng 5/2021)
01:27
Behind the scenes: Martinelli and Pepe help Arsenal beat Palace
00:24
Radio 2: Vernon Kay accidently calls Jimmy Somerville ‘Jimmy Savile’ live on-air
00:44
Soccer Aid: Celebrities playing in this year’s charity match announced
01:25
Dec Donnelly collapses to floor in front of Westlife in throwback SMTV prank
01:14
Leona Lewis ‘pregnant with first child’ and is ‘over the moon’
00:31
Saturday Night Takeaway fans ‘heartbroken’ as Ant and Dec remind them show is cancelled
00:00
Watch live as sculptures of Putin and Biden are burned at Valencia's Fallas festival
00:38
Fans call for Kanye West to replace Pete Davidson in space
01:05
Matt Lucas and David Walliams’ ‘Rock Profile’ skit for Comic Relief branded ‘outdated’ by furious viewers
00:35
Mariah Carey accidentally texts Shawn Mendes in hilarious exchange
01:30
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rejects Dolly Parton’s withdrawal requests
00:53
Scarlett Moffatt stuns Comic Relief fans with singing voice
01:00
Anne Hathaway broke Jared Leto’s intense method acting with Lady Gaga impression
01:15
GMB: Laura Tobin oversleeps and misses weather slot after night of partying
04:27
George RR Martin gives his advice on how to make it as a writer
01:24
Justin Bieber shares update on wife Hailey following blood clot scare
00:40
Ryan Reynolds stars in hilarious British Airways advert for his Aviation Gin brand
02:02
Kourtney and Travis Barker reveal IVF journey in new The Kardashians trailer
01:58
Barack Obama to narrate upcoming Netflix national parks docuseries
01:20
Jane Campion apologises to Venus and Serena Williams following Critics Choice controversy
01:31
Dolly Parton rejects Hall of Fame nomination as she doesn’t feel ‘worthy’
01:05
Activists break into French villa owned by Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s daughter
00:00
Watch live as Nasa astronauts step out of the International Space Station to perform space walk
00:00
Watch live as the Eiffel Tower grows taller thanks to installation of new antenna
01:30
Kanye West defends controversial Eazy music video in which he ‘buries’ Pete Davidson
01:20
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson make things Instagram official with adorable snaps
01:09
Prince Harry dons bright orange outfit in new promo video for Invictus Games
00:28
Benedict Cumberbatch jokes about losing Bafta to Will Smith
01:20
Rebel Wilson jokes she lost weight ‘to get Robert Pattinson’s attention’ at Baftas
01:18
Will Smith wins first ever Bafta for Leading Actor at 2022 awards
00:22
Emma Watson ‘throws shade’ at JK Rowling in savage Baftas dig
00:13
Rebel Wilson jokes about Boris Johnson’s Downing Street ‘afterparty’ at the Baftas
00:00
Watch live as stars arrive at the Royal Albert Hall for the Bafta Awards
01:22
Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcome second child together
01:16
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have nearly hit $30m Ukraine fundraising goal
00:23
Tom Cruise arrives on Mission: Impossible 8 set in South Africa
00:21
Amanda Bynes posts rare video ahead of conservatorship hearing
00:24
Kanye West: Pete Davidson likeness meets violent end in Ye’s new music video
00:52
Girl who inspired Encanto character gets Bafta invite from director
00:30
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler arrested after being mistaken for bank robber
01:46
Obi-Wan Kenobi: Disney releases first trailer for Star Wars series
00:29
The Wanted star Tom Parker reunites with bandmates on stage after cancer treatment
01:38
Ed Sheeran denies copyright infringement accusations in court
00:54
Ukraine: Celebrities voice support for war-torn nation at US film awards
00:23
Woman finds perfect petty way to stop boss stealing her work
00:32
Camila Cabello laughs off wardrobe malfunction on The One Show
01:16
Harry Potter: Rare first edition of Philosopher’s Stone book could sell for six-figure sum
00:31
Dizzee Rascal throws photographer’s camera across street after guilty verdict in assault case
01:42
Ed Sheeran returns to court days after being called ‘magpie’ who ‘borrows’ ideas from other musicians
00:43
Lee Mack shares moving story about Sean Lock from shortly before his death
00:51
Holly Willoughby was ‘in tears’ hosting ‘life-changing’ new series Freeze the Fear
00:40
Gogglebox stars Sophie and Pete tearfully discuss Ukraine-Russia war
00:59
Mila Kunis ‘never been more proud’ to be Ukrainian, starts fundraiser with Ashton Kutcher
01:48
‘My Kyiv!’: Andy Serkis pokes fun at Putin while doing Gollum voice
00:27
Peaky Blinders building goes up in flames as huge fire rips through 150-year-old property
01:13
Kim Kardashian ruled legally single as Kanye West divorce finalised
01:31
Kanye West buries Pete Davidson alive in animated Eazy music video
02:15
Neighbours ending: Seven stars who appeared on iconic Australian soap
00:41
Rihanna shuts down heckler saying she’s ‘late’ for Dior fashion show with iconic response
01:24
American Idol: Katy Perry walks off set as judges turn down Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter
01:23
Volodymyr Zelensky was the voice of Paddington in film’s Ukraine release
01:15
Larry David documentary pulled hours before premiere
01:45
Benedict Cumberbatch calls for action on Ukraine as he’s honoured with Walk of Fame star
01:00
Michael Keaton dives onto stage to collect SAG award after dashing back from bathroom break
01:06
GB News presenter admits he ‘doesn’t understand’ Ukraine crisis before launching monologue about it
01:30
Hollywood pulls major film releases in Russia after Ukraine invasion
00:47
Brian Cox urges Hollywood to ‘stand together’ in support of Ukraine
02:13
Ukrainian president Zelensky wins Dancing with the Stars 2006
02:27
Ghosthunter claims he was ‘gasping for air’ in Toyah Wilcox’s home
00:48
Kate Garraway fears she’ll run out of money for husband Derek’s 24hr care
02:19
Kanye West sings karaoke while celebrating Floyd Mayweather’s birthday
01:44
Tiktoker films evacuation from lion enclosure in Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Florida
00:30
Kim Kardashian mocks past marriages in first trailer for new series
01:25
Elton John’s private jet reportedly forced to make emergency landing
01:17
Ben Stiller ‘died inside’ when forced to play tennis with pro Rafael Nadal
01:53
Jesy Nelson working on new music in studio with Will.i.am
01:43
Kate Price’s OnlyFans subscribers fuming over lack of racy content
01:17
Kim Kardashian pays tribute to late father Robert on his birthday
01:37
Aaron Rodgers apologises to ex Shailene Woodley over Covid vaccine controversy
01:30
The Wendy Williams show to come off air
00:00
Watch live as stars walk the red carpet for ‘The Batman’ premiere
00:25
Elon Musk shows up at Kanye West’s Donda 2 listening party
01:13
Kate Middleton admits she’s feeling ‘very broody’ after meeting parents and babies on tour
01:23
Britney Spears to reveal everything in tell-all book
00:45
David and Victoria Beckham criticised over 17-year-old son Cruz’s photoshoot
00:15
Donda 2: Kanye West throws microphone to ground after audio issues at listening party
00:37
Gary Brooker death: Procol Harum frontman discusses music legacy in resurfaced clip
01:54
Rosie O’Donnell apologises to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra after ‘awkward’ encounter
01:05
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s reveal son’s full name
01:11
Pterodactyl fossil considered ‘discovery of the century’ is now on show in Scotland
01:12
Jared Leto and Miley Cyrus lead star-studded new Gucci campaign
01:38
Nightbirde dead: America’s Got Talent star brings Simon Cowell to tears in 2021 audition
00:27
The Walking Dead actress Jaida Benjamin found safe after being reported missing
00:42
‘It was tomfoolery’: John Barrowman defends exposing himself on set
00:30
BBC drops trailer for brand new over 65s talent show Rock Till We Drop
01:08
Jamal Edwards: Remembering entrepreneur’s inspiring words after MBE award in 2014
01:28
Michael Buble and wife Luisana pregnant with fourth child
01:16
Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian can only be legally single if she abides by his conditions
00:54
Justin Bieber tests positive for Covid and postpones Las Vegas tour date
00:36
‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev says he’s not a ‘monster’ in first interview since Netflix show
00:26
Loose Women’s Judi Love tears up paying tribute to Jamal Edwards
02:33
Encanto is 'gorgeously animated'
02:49
A Very British Scandal is a suitable 'tribute' to Margaret Campbell
02:29
The Tourist has 'a bit of grit to it' and is perfect for the new year
02:42
Emily in Paris lacks 'depth and nuance'
02:17
Ghosts Christmas special is a 'festive' watch for 'all the family'
14:18
Ghosts, Emily in Paris and A Very British Scandal | Binge or Bin episode 18
02:30
The Outsider gets its 'tone just right'
02:24
Landscapers is 'unexpected and fresh'
02:18
Superman & Lois is a 'humble throwback'
02:35
And Just Like That... is a 'successful' reboot if a bit 'heavy handed' at times
02:39
Yellowjackets is 'extreme at the expense of a meaningful story'
13:15
And Just Like That..., Superman & Lois and Landscapers | Binge or Bin episode 17
02:32
Community is a 'really good, dependable, solid comedy'
02:46
True Story should have 'stayed in its lane'
02:15
Hawkeye could have been 'many episodes shorter'
02:40
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act is 'moving and sensitive'
02:31
The Beatles: Get Back is 'intoxicating'
13:46
The Beatles: Get Back, Hawkeye and True Story | Binge or Bin episode 16
02:15
Top Boy is 'a cut above the rest'
02:35
Curb Your Enthusiasm's continued success is a 'staggeringly impressive achievement'
02:43
The Shrink Next Door ‘doesn’t live up to what it could have been’
02:28
The Wheel Of Time is 'not worth my time' says Independent critic
02:35
Tiger King series 2 is a Netflix 'cash cow'
13:43
Tiger King, The Wheel of Time and Curb Your Enthusiasm | Binge or Bin episode 15
02:17
Atlanta is 'really, really funny'
02:52
Impeachment: American Crime Story allows producer Monica Lewinsky to tell 'her story'
02:40
Dopesick is a 'must watch'
02:43
Doctor Who gains 'levity' from John Bishop's introduction
02:14
Dexter: New Blood is not a 'worthwhile' revival
13:25
Dexter: New Blood, Doctor Who and Impeachment: American Crime Story | Binge or Bin episode 14
01:49
Stath Lets Flats creator Jamie Demetriou is a 'comedy superstar'
02:12
Prime Video's I Know What You Did Last Summer is 'instantly forgettable'
02:33
American Horror Story: Double Feature is 'a real return to form'
02:31
You has kept 'so fresh' as it reaches its third season
02:30
Succession's 'writing is some of the best on TV at the minute'
12:42
Succession, You and American Horror Story | Binge or Bin episode 13
02:10
Ramy's creator Ramy Youssef is a 'talent'
02:28
Ridley Road is both 'spy thriller' and 'great love story'
02:04
The Walking Dead: World Beyond is 'The O.C in the world of The Walking Dead'
01:57
Y: The Last Man's success 'lies in the casting'
02:55
Squid Game's violence is 'always in service of the storytelling'
12:57
Squid Game, Y: The Last Man, Ridley Road | Binge or Bin episode 12
01:56
Lovesick's non-linear storytelling makes it a 'fun' watch
02:12
Into the Night makes you 'just want to turn it off'
02:43
Stephen treats its subject matter with 'sensitivity' and 'clarity'
02:15
The Morning Show has 'zippy' writing and 'cool' characters
02:59
Sex Education is a 'brilliant ensemble piece'
13:33
Sex Education, The Morning Show and Stephen | Binge or Bin episode 11
02:14
Love is 'riotously funny' and 'genuinely touching'
02:12
Evil 'could be the next big thing'
02:00
On The Verge 'doesn't really work' as comedy or drama
02:55
Vigil's submarine crime investigation 'lives up to expections'
01:59
The North Water is 'tantalising TV'
12:38
The North Water, Vigil and On The Verge | Binge or Bin episode 10
02:35
Kevin Can F*** Himself is a 'biting skewering' of 'misogynistic' sitcoms
02:15
Back to Life balances 'darkness' and 'hilarity'
02:46
Gossip Girl reboot has lost it's way' due to its 'moral sensibility'
13:39
Gossip Girl, Back to Life and Clickbait | Binge or Bin episode 9
02:58
The White Lotus miniseries on HBO ‘really stands out’ thanks to its ‘writing'
02:40
What If...? from Marvel feels like 'flogging a living horse'
02:25
Modern Love has 'lost its spark' in its second season
02:41
The Walking Dead's final season demonstrates 'confident, astute storytelling'
13:45
The Walking Dead, What If…? and Modern Love | Binge or Bin episode 8
02:08
The Leftovers 'delves into the fantastical' but 'in a way that is grounded in reality'
02:37
Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts has 'nothing below the surface'
02:43
Cruel Summer 'could do with some editing' but is 'addictive' viewing
02:03
Baptiste's 'tried and tested formula' ensures the show is 'watchable' and 'likeable'
02:09
Pose is the 'most important' show Ryan Murphy has made
12:56
Baptiste, Pose and Cruel Summer | Binge or Bin episode 7
01:55
Crashing, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'other' show, is 'a great precursor to Fleabag'
02:20
I Think You Should Leave has 'something going on beneath the surface' besides 'toilet gags'
02:29
Manifest is not 'high quality drama' but it is 'watchable'
02:17
This Way Up's 'believable' portrayal of sisters on screen 'sets this show apart'
02:09
Ted Lasso is 'one of the best comedies in a long time'
12:22
Ted Lasso, This Way Up and I Think You Should Leave | Binge or Bin episode 6
02:29
On Becoming a God in Central Florida is an 'intelligent, darkly funny comment on America’
02:23
The seventh and final season of Bosch is a 'suitably great end to a great show'
02:27
Netflix's Fear Street is 'slapdash' and made without 'any care at all'
02:23
Monsters At Work is a ‘lovingly crafted’ foray into TV shows for Pixar
12:43
Monsters at Work, Bosch and Fear Street | Binge or Bin episode 5
02:22
Apple TV's Lisey's Story contains 'exciting' moments but they are 'few and far between'
03:00
Starzplay's Blindspotting uses 'laughs' to ensure the 'powerful moments land even harder'
02:22
The Handmaid's Tale is one of 'the best TV shows of the last 5 years'
03:16
Disney Plus's Loki gives viewers 'exciting' opportunity to explore 'new side of the MCU'
13:52
Loki, The Handmaid’s Tale and Lisey’s Story | Binge or Bin episode 4
02:15
BBC's Inside No. 9 'writing itself into a hole' despite 'real high points'
01:58
Netflix's superhero show Jupiter's Legacy is 'po-faced' and 'inhibited'
02:17
Mare of Easttown is 'hands down the best thing on TV right now'
11:31
Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3
02:08
Underrated NBC sitcom Superstore 'takes the funniness seriously'
02:03
Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad will join the 'pantheon of the greats'
02:18
Oscar winner Nomadland is 'devastating, beautiful and tender'
02:03
BBC's The Pursuit of Love is 'frivolous and fun'
02:15
Fargo season 4 is a 'knock off of the first three seasons'
11:29
Fargo, Nomadland and The Underground Railroad | Binge or Bin episode 2
02:12
Why The Night Of is 'second to none' in its indictment of the American justice system
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
09:29
Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad
10:30
Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone
10:32
Music Box Session #60: Mysie
09:42
Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich
09:45
Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell
09:54
Music Box Session #57: The Snuts
00:20
Warehouse worker panics as he’s caught playing on phone in background of BBC report
00:42
Prince William and Kate Middleton scuba dive along world’s second-largest barrier reef
00:54
Hospice nurse reveals the four biggest regrets people have before they die
00:28
Scarlett Johansson reveals dirty habit she doesn’t want her children to know about
00:00
Watch live as Russian crew launches to International Space Station
00:47
Hogwarts Legacy: New Harry Potter title reveals first look at gameplay
00:42
‘Justin Beaver’ explores new home as London reintroduces species for first time in 400 years
01:02
Adorable toddler entertains Prince William and Kate Middleton at St Patrick’s Day parade
00:27
Anna Delvey denies being ‘con artist’ despite swindling New York’s elite out of $200,000
00:57
Tom Holland marks Spider-Man: No Way Home release by sharing audition tape
00:41
Monster fish: Huge ‘living dinosaur’ sturgeon weighing 600lbs caught in British Columbia
09:53
Explore Santa Fe with our guided tour of the New Mexico capital
00:32
Jane Seymour shares pilates workout as fans claims she ‘looks 16’
00:15
Meghan Markle’s father explains struggle identifying her as mixed race
00:45
Huda Beauty launches Cheeky Tint Blush Stick as fans praise ‘unfiltered’ advert
00:23
Chihuahua at Crufts performs Swan Lake alongside tutu-wearing owner
00:38
Crufts winner Waffle’s ‘Best in Show’ parade goes horribly wrong
00:37
Newborn white rhino named Queenie to mark the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee
00:49
Great British Bake Off-style experience opens second location
00:30
MAC Stack Mascara hailed ‘life-changing’ as new launch reveals incredible results
00:41
Lorraine Kelly explains how suspicious package sent to her caused ITV evacuation
01:08
TikTok users save man’s life after spotting cancerous mole
01:08
TikTok users save man’s life by warning about cancerous mole seen in one-second clip
00:55
Paris Hilton launches eyewear collection with Quay Australia
00:47
Sam Ryder is UK’s Eurovision 2022 entry with song Space Man
01:34
Kim Kardashian tells women in business to ‘get your f***ing a** up and work’
01:22
Disney+ to offer a cheaper subscription fee with adverts
00:51
Prince William sparks backlash after calling bloodshed in Ukraine ‘alien to Europe’
00:52
Aussie sign language interpreter gets pooped on by owl during news conference
01:24
British Pie Awards: Record-breaking 976 entries for world-famous competition
02:12
Huge invasive spiders expected to spread along US east coast after arriving from Asia
00:40
Chester Zoo monkey snatches seagull from sky before savagely killing it
01:28
Romanians greet refugees with International Women’s Day flowers
00:51
Apple reveals new ‘affordable’ iPhone SE
01:11
Paris Hilton unveils iconic tracksuit collection inspired by 00s
00:51
Kate Middleton was taught photography by a talented relative
00:55
Postman ambushed by cheeky magpie who steals his letters
01:30
Facebook and Twitter blocked by Russia’s government
01:42
Lynda Baron dead: Come Outside actress dies age 82
02:22
Strictly star Ugo Monye stars in new documentary No Woman No Try
04:30
Woman claims she’s ‘judged’ for breastfeeding four-year-old son
00:48
Violinist plays in bomb shelter as Russian attacks on Ukraine continue
02:10
Ukraine Airbnb bookings skyrocket as people find inventive way to support residents
01:07
‘Love triumphs war’: Ukrainian couple marry in Kyiv as fighting rages around them
00:57
Florida driver blames Putin and risk of nuclear war as reason for running stop sign
01:38
Roman Kemp opens up about mental health struggles for Boots UK campaign
01:22
Australia: Exhausted wallaby rescued from deep floodwaters in Queensland
01:26
Prince Charles praises NHS as he opens cancer treatment centre
00:20
Tattoo artist spells word wrong on woman’s chest
01:02
Roaring lion chases hotel guests into lobby after they ‘interrupted his mating’
00:30
Clever magpie barks like dog to get homeowner’s attention
01:02
Elon Musk wants to bring Steam games to Tesla
02:42
Queen’s Platinum Jubilee party ballot details revealed
00:42
Mesmerising footage shows the incredible metamorphosis of Monarch Butterflies
01:12
Brain scan reveals patient’s ‘last thoughts’ just before they died in landmark study
00:53
Kate Middleton wields hammer on fact-finding mission to Danish forest school
00:29
Innocent Drinks adverts banned over misleading ‘fixing up the planet’ message
01:30
People with ADHD and autism at higher risk of dying young
01:30
Dogs know their owners by the sound of their voice alone, study finds
00:25
Kate Middleton zooms down helter-skelter slide during visit to Denmark
01:12
Giant alligator that escaped enclosure during floods relocated by zookeepers
04:01
‘Revenge travel’ is the latest globetrotting trend, claims expert
00:51
Apple employees ‘using Android phones’ to keep union efforts under wraps
00:22
Gino D’Acampo asks Craig Revel-Horwood why he’s never invited to do Strictly
01:01
Pheasant terrorises postman during daily rounds
00:23
Dog with injured paws sports yellow boots during walks
00:39
School children attempt to break Guinness World Record with largest plastic bottle sentence
00:47
Meet the former opera singer who lives with 30 dwarf goats
00:51
Rescuers save elephant stuck in hole by filling it with water until it floated to the top
00:56
Essex: Bird with beak stuck inside oyster shell rescued by group of friends
01:42
Ferocious leopard rescued after falling down 50ft well
00:58
Aldi launch pizza vending machine
01:15
Gemma Collins breaks down over fears she’ll self-harm again if she has a baby
00:32
Hungry grizzly bear steals fish from back of worker’s lorry
03:30
Giant house pig and hen form friendship amid avian flu ‘flockdown’
04:14
Unique amphibious camper-trike goes on sale
01:34
Snake catchers remove snake devouring frog from letterbox
00:14
Lottie Moss says she went to rehab after ‘really bad’ cocaine addiction
00:50
Queen holds in-person audience day after Andrew settles sexual assault lawsuit
00:44
Angry rhino traps conservationist in tree
01:31
Elon Musk donated $5.7bn in Tesla shares to charity in 2021
00:42
Wordle fans call out New York Times for ‘trolling millennials’ with hard words
03:49
Super Bowl: Cost of living in Inglewood rises after city hosts NFL’s biggest game
01:06
Jaguar pounces on swimming anaconda in savage attack
00:59
Cambridge teacher spends six years creating full-size Bayeux Tapestry replica
00:30
TikTok user left haunted by Dorito chip in the shape of a dead rat
00:54
Sloth saved from live power line by clinging onto broom in Colombia
01:02
Romance scammers stole $138m from victims last year
01:01
RSPCA rescue fox with watering can stuck on its head
01:16
Woman shares ‘painful’ response she accidentally submitted for job interview
01:07
Inside the real life love story which created Wordle
00:35
Runaway tortoise that escaped four years ago found just one mile away from home
00:22
Trisha Paytas shares ultrasound amid pregnancy announcement
01:00
Rogue wave measuring 58ft in Vancouver breaks world record
00:36
Radio host discovers live on air that chickens don’t regenerate their wings
01:05
Loved up pair of lions treated to Valentine’s Day surprise at London Zoo
01:21
Penguins make Valentine’s Day trip to Denmark to find love and start a new colony
00:55
Valentine’s Day: Endangered giraffes and warty pigs enjoy ‘romantic’ treats at Whipsnade Zoo
01:14
Shaggy sheep and family fun days helping children to get vaccinated
00:41
Robin flies into man’s hand ‘Archangel’ style in slow motion
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
02:13
Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time
01:55
AlUla Oasis View Trail
00:58
Stargazing Experience
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
02:17
Analyst explains how 'the sneeze' can explain climate successes
01:59
How data can be used to make cities smarter and more sustainable
01:00
Saudi conservationists ensure future of Arabian oryx
01:22
‘Conservation needs everyone to be a champion for nature’, says Neom project head
01:09
Conservation expert says biodiversity is ‘integral to human prosperity’
01:04
Remembering past can inform future of replenishing wildlife, says expert
00:42
UK could be at cutting edge of nuclear innovation ‘by end of decade’
01:36
Saudi Green Initiative summit is the ‘Cop of doers’, says industry leader
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
00:51
Saudi leaders are supportive of women and younger generations, says SGI speaker
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
01:27
Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative
01:21
World has been in ‘self-denial’ about climate crisis, says Pakistan PM
01:00
Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
01:20
Saudi-US ambassador stresses importance of ‘thriving’ together at climate action forum
00:33
Saudi Green Initiative speaker says women have been ‘empowered’
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
01:02
Climate change pledges have to be ‘realistic’, says Saudi journalist
00:45
Multiple energy solutions are needed for decarbonisation, says industry director
00:58
Eco-friendly Red Sea hotel development will open ‘at the end of 2023’
00:39
‘Being transparent’ is key to successful climate strategy, says Saudi princess
01:40
‘Around 12 million’ trees planted in Saudi Arabia in last 18 months
01:17
WWF director general says climate challenge cannot be beaten ‘without conserving nature’
00:00
Watch live as the Saudi Green Initiative forum continues in Riyadh
00:56
Space technology CEO says Saudi Green Initiative is ‘historical’ event
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:20
Red Sea is 'microcosm' of global oceans, says industry leader
01:05
Economic development cannot come at expense of environment, says Riyadh development CEO
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
01:05
Economic development cannot come at expense of environment, says Riyadh development CEO
00:58
Eco-friendly Red Sea hotel development will open ‘at the end of 2023’
01:02
Climate change pledges have to be ‘realistic’, says Saudi journalist
00:56
Space technology CEO says Saudi Green Initiative is ‘historical’ event
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21