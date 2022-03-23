Suspected Mexican cartel gunman aims AK-47 at patrol helicopter

A suspected cartel gunman appeared to aim his AK-47 at a patrol helicopter in Texas, before he was later involved in a "gunfight" with the Mexican military.

Footage obtained by Fox News shows an aerial view of Starr County as the chopper flies over it.

At one point, the camera zooms into a red vehicle on the Mexico side of the border, where a man standing by the passenger door hoists his rifle up and aims it straight at the camera.

The cartel were later involved in a shootout where five members were killed, Fox reports.

