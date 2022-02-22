Mexican army seize three tonnes of cocaine in high-speed boat chase

Mexico’s army has seized three tonnes of cocaine after a high-speed chase on the Pacific Ocean.

Footage taken from an army helicopter on Monday (14 February) shows the chase unfolding 68 nautical miles away from the resort city of Cabo San Lucas.

Three suspects were caught and taken into custody, facing charges linked to drug smuggling.

The army also shared footage of the moment the trio were detained as soldiers boarded their boat, surrounded by packages of drugs.

