An overpass on Mexico City’s metro collapsed Monday, sending a train plunging towards a road, trapping at least one car under the rubble and killing at least 15, authorities said.

Video showed at least one broken train partially suspended and a car trapped under the rubble below, with dozens of rescuers searching through wreckage. The overpass was about 5 meters above the road in southern Mexico City.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said 70 people were injured, with 34 hospitalised, according to preliminary estimates.